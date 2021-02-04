Letter: Ben Cline acted as a Trumpian, not a Republican

I write in response to the recent editorial piece in which 6th District Representative Ben Cline offers an explanation for his support of the recent case brought forward by the State of Texas to the Supreme Court. Primarily, Mr. Cline’s defense is that the case was dismissed owing to lack of standing to bring the case forward rather than owing to its merits. This is the thinnest of arguments. As a lawyer, Mr. Cline knew, or should have known, that the Supreme Court would dismiss the case on those very grounds since it is clear that the case had no standing. By suggesting that it had “merits” that the Court should have evaluated, he conveniently overlooks the fact that dozens of courts had already dismissed the allegations of fraud and irregularities owing precisely to absence of merit. While he tries to hide his complicity in attempting to overthrow the results of the election, the fact is that this kind of political stunt has become one of his favorite activities in Washington, capped off by his astounding vote to challenge the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania just hours after an attempted insurrection aimed at doing just that had occurred.