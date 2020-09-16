Letter: Ben Cline is a follower

I am writing in response to the letter written by Brad Kerchof requesting that Ben Cline show some leadership and take a position on important issues facing our country (Aug. 5). I am afraid that will not happen because Ben Cline is not a leader but a follower.
I met Ben Cline soon after he was elected and was very hopeful that this young, well-spoken person would bring much needed bipartisan collaboration to get things done in Congress. I am so discouraged by his actions, especially during the past year. You see, Ben, as demonstrated by his silence and his actions is not a leader, Ben is a follower. He follows Trump in every way. He does not speak out about this president who lies to the people every single day and exhibits pathological behaviors unimaginable in a person holding the highest office in the land.
Trump is morally corrupt but Ben does not say a word. He followed the likes of Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes in their irrational defense of a president who was impeached for his actions that clearly violated his oath of office and our Constitution. I watched Ben during the proceedings. He contributed partisan nonsense whenever he spoke. It was embarrassing. He followed another congressman who lacks character and integrity, Matt Gaetz from Florida, as he and other representatives stormed into an authorized congressional committee hearing. What a sad day for the constituents of the 6th Congressional District to be represented in such an outrageous political stunt. He will side step, blab partisan talking points and politically skirt decisions based on technicalities if he can.
So, do not hold your breath Brad waiting on Ben to take positions on important issues and be a leader. He already has shown us what he has to offer in this regard. Ben Cline is a follower.
RICHARD C. VARI
FINCASTLE
