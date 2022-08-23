Letter: Ben Cline is wrong on economy

Ben Cline's latest effort to discredit the increasingly popular Inflation Reduction Act ("Inflation — Worst is yet to come," Aug. 12) is doomed to fail. But it demonstrates how far he is willing to bend the truth to rally his most loyal followers.

We should appreciate that the Inflation Reduction Act is a bipartisan effort where both sides have already agreed to compromise to do what is best for the country.

All Americans know that our middle-class working families are the backbone of our economy. We must make them strong and keep them strong.

Ben Cline's reactionary anti-government diatribes have caused great damage in recent years. But fortunately he has lost credibility with most voters — Republicans, Democrats and independents.

We can be sure that he will once again be able to raise huge amount of money from some banks and large corporations. But let's hope that this time it will not be enough. Let's hope we can once again save our democracy.

His statement that "economists agree the bill will do nothing to tame inflation and may make it worse" is untrue. The great majority of economists disagree with every statement that Ben Cline has made about our economy. I certainly hope that voters will soon reject Ben Cline's lies and vote him out of office once and for all.

John Winfrey, Lexington