Letter: Ben Cline votes 'no' to lowering insulin cost

In my 25 years as a nurse practitioner in Virginia, I have treated many patients with diabetes who require insulin to live. Uncontrolled diabetes has a staggering cost to the individual and their family as well as to the health care system and nation in general. It can result in increased risk of complications such as blindness, vascular disease and amputations, heart attacks and death. Financial costs can include the cost of personal bankruptcy, unnecessary hospitalizations, loss of work, increased insurance premiums, etc.

This is why I cannot fathom why the Virginia 6th Congressional District Republican Rep. Ben Cline voted "no" on March 31 on The Affordable Insulin Now Act.

This bill limits the cost for insulin under private health insurance and the Medicare prescription drug benefit to a maximum of $35 per month. Medication costs are already not affordable and his constituents are suffering.

The full text of the bill can be examined at: https://bit.ly/117Cong.

Comparatively, Jennifer Lewis (candidate for the 6th District Congressional seat) believes that no one should be in debt, go bankrupt or die because of a lack of insurance or inability to pay for needed health care. She supports keeping prescription drug prices low, reducing premiums, enhancing the quality of care, and safeguarding those with preexisting conditions. Mental health and addiction services also must be prioritized and fully funded.

I have spent the past 25 years caring for my patients. Perhaps Ben Cline should do the same.

Christopher Benjamin, Staunton