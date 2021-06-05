Letter: Ben Cline's anti-democracy stripes are showing

Mr. Cline,

The following is documented.

During the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot, you were "HIDING and PLEADING for supporters of your own party’s leader to be peaceful as police struggled for hours to regain control."..."while you and your Republicans called for an end to the violence."

In your tweet at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, you said, "While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms."

However, you were among the Republicans who voted against...voted against the very House bill to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection riot! How is that "condemning their actions in the strongest possible terms?" This commission could show you, the rest of your constituents and the country who animated and brought this insurrectionist riot to the nation's doorstep, to the people's house, the very symbol of our democratic freedom, the Capitol.