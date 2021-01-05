Letter: Ben Cline's seditious action

Representative Ben Cline has joined 125 of his House colleagues by signing on as an amicus in the complaint filed by the State of Texas asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential elections in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Let us be clear about this. Cline’s action and that of his congressional colleagues is seditious.
Cline is asking that the will of the electorate in four states be ignored and that the legitimate votes of those citizens be invalidated for the simple reason that he does not like the outcome of the election. Cline is asking that the incoming Biden Administration be stripped of its electoral mandate, which is akin to calling for the overthrow of the elected leader of the United States. That Cline and his Republican colleagues have taken this course of action, based on lies, innuendo and conspiracy theories worthy of QAnon, means that they can never again be trusted in any political position because they do not understand what it means to be part of a representative democracy.
Instead, Cline and his colleagues are part of a cult that worships at the altar of Donald J. Trump – a man who is a serial liar, racist, and misogynist; a man who puts infants and children in cages after separating them from their parents; a man who was impeached for his illegal behavior; a man who would be standing trial at this very moment for numerous crimes were he not president. Because Cline has lost the faith of the people he pretends to represent, he must resign immediately and be replaced by a person who takes the oath of office seriously.