Letter: Ben Cline's seditious action

Representative Ben Cline has joined 125 of his House colleagues by signing on as an amicus in the complaint filed by the State of Texas asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential elections in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Let us be clear about this. Cline’s action and that of his congressional colleagues is seditious.

Cline is asking that the will of the electorate in four states be ignored and that the legitimate votes of those citizens be invalidated for the simple reason that he does not like the outcome of the election. Cline is asking that the incoming Biden Administration be stripped of its electoral mandate, which is akin to calling for the overthrow of the elected leader of the United States. That Cline and his Republican colleagues have taken this course of action, based on lies, innuendo and conspiracy theories worthy of QAnon, means that they can never again be trusted in any political position because they do not understand what it means to be part of a representative democracy.