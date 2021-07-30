Letter: Benches needed for Amtrak stop

Now that Amtrak has been shown to be a success in Roanoke, don’t the city “leaders” think they could supply benches for the Amtrak customers?

Lynchburg has a real building, restrooms and even places to sit. Can’t you do as well?

Why don’t some of you wonderful city council members come to the so-called “Amtrak station” at 5:30 a.m. and lean up against the railing for 45 minutes while waiting for a train in a cold wind and rain to see how it feels?

The bus station is nice. Amtrak is just, if not more, important.

Bill Hoffman, Roanoke