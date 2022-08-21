Letter: Benefits of wind justify short-term impacts

Stephen Neas’s recent letter ("Wind project not worth the collateral damage," Aug. 15) regarding Rocky Forge Wind is a sound reminder of the difficult choices before us.

With the disturbing rate of increase in record-breaking extreme weather events around the globe, the need for renewables grows more compelling by the day, making the use of wind power in our mountains an easy choice for me.

Yes, sites and plans must be thoroughly vetted, and Rocky Forge has been subjected to intense scrutiny. Our time has come, Virginia.

After all, West Virginia has seven wind farms, with number eight in "the oven,” and some turbines are visible from Virginia. Most of these have been producing clean energy at competitive rates for more than a decade, leaving the claim that wind doesn’t produce significant power inaccurate, at best. Expensive? The recent Smithsonian article tells us the unit price for nuclear is $167, coal $108, natural gas $60, wind $43 and solar $36.

The long-term gains of wind farms in our mountains make the short-term adverse impacts of construction justifiable.

Dan Crawford, Roanoke