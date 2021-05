I will point out what was obvious to most readers of Robert Benne's April 26 litany of things he was "tired of." What Mr. Benne is actually "tired of" is people who disagree with him.

Sorry, Mr. Benne, as long as you live in the United States and as long as we have a viable Constitution that guarantees free expression, you will just have to find a way to tolerate those of us who find your opinions exceedingly tiresome.