Letter: Berglund Center shows disrespect for public health

Berglund Center disrespects public health

Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina: mask requirement regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated guests must have a negative test.

Wolf Trap venues in Northern Virginia: masks required inside unless you are actively drinking or eating. This goes for tons of other venues across our region.

Why then would the Berglund Center continue to not require masks at all, a negative test, or any kind of vaccination status? Only the upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic concert in October has any mask or vaccine requirements listed.

Our schools require masks. Our 7-day COVID case average is the highest it has been, even looking at 2021, according to USA facts and other health department sources. Our hospitals are all full capacity.

The Berglund Center’s utter disrespect for the public health system and negligence on many different levels is disturbing and makes me reconsider the integrity of the venue that I have happily supported for years.

This negligence affects patrons, employees, security teams and more. It is appalling that in omicron’s prime, when universities are starting to require boosters, our region is grappling with higher case numbers, and our health care system is struggling, that the biggest venue in our vicinity is taking the most limited precautions possible.

Thank goodness they at least claim to individually package straws! This is one of their points on their new COVID policies sheet. Wow, individually packaging utensils makes such a difference compared to having people mask!

As a concerned citizen, I am deeply worried about the implications of the Berglund Center holding large events with no masking requirement. Berglund Center, please step up, and help our community get over this pandemic.

Chloe Hunt,

Roanoke