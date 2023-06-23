Evans Spring needs to be a developed as a park, to protect the watershed, to provide greenery to cleanse the air and soil, and to heal the souls of those who live near it and those who will visit it in the future.

My late friend Tom Kaine took me to visit Evans Spring once while he was still alive and able. He was passionate about protecting the Roanoke Valley watershed and the rough jewel that is Evans Spring. He would be fighting the proposed developments tooth and nail, raising hell about the degradation of our future.

Don’t allow developers’ money to sway you. Once precious bits of natural potential - like Evans Spring - are gone, you can’t get them back. Make a fantastic, award-winning park, something people will be proud of.

I am a retired landscape architect. I grew up in Roanoke and may return in the future. I want to be proud of my hometown. I want you to make the right decisions.

Martha Williams, Tallahassee, Florida