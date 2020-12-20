Letter: Beth Doughty's fingerprints are on region's greatest successes

The exceptionalism of the Roanoke region begins with its people. A 20+ year run of public leadership by one of those outstanding people, Beth Doughty, is coming to an end. Beth’s fingerprints are all over some of the greatest successes in Western Virginia. While others will highlight those accomplishments, I think it is important for the larger public to know that it is Beth’s love of the people that call this very special landscape home that will be missed most.

Over her career with the Roanoke Partnership and the Chamber, Beth navigated a diverse (some would say challenging) political and economic landscape from the Allegheny Highlands to the shores of Philpott Lake with a level of thoughtfulness and care that made everyone know that they were part of something bigger. Her approach of intentional engagement and careful idea planting allowed to partnerships to blossom, creativity to emerge, and young leaders (like me) to have the confidence to lean into the possibility of what could be.

That she delivered this leadership when many times she was the only female in the room makes her achievements and her legacy even more impressive as a model for future leaders to heed. The Valley is a much better place for her unassuming, humble, and integrity-driven leadership.