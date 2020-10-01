Letter: 'Better angels' say vote for Biden

Your vote in this election is crucial for your health and the health of our democracy For older citizens, those living in close quarters, essential workers, those with housing and food insecurity, and those who miss their previous life - your vote is essential. We need Joe Biden to use the resources of the nation to defeat the coronavirus in the fight of our lives.

It is clear that President Trump has failed to provide leadership on the issue or to unify us. The revelations from author Bob Woodward and former task force member Olivia Troye proved that he knew the seriousness of the virus in early February, yet lied to the public for weeks about the danger and created confusion on masks and opening up the economy. The confusion lingers still as I still see folks going without masks and attending large events.

Trump's disrespect for science and over 20,000 lies has made his "alternative facts" a medical precondition and cost many their lives. For some of the 6 million who have been infected with the virus, the changes on the Supreme Court could gut their chances for affordable insurance for years. The Republicans and Trump have not worked for the majority of Americans the past four years and are not likely to in the future. Reps. Ben Cline and MOrgan Griffith voted against bills keeping the elections safe from Russian interference. and supported Trump in the politicization and weakening of the U.S.P.S and most government agencies. Trump has had over 4,000 lawsuits, 6 bankruptcies, created Trump University which was a scam, has 20 women claiming that he has raped or abused them, is a narcissist and habitual liar. Many Republicans are switching to Biden this year including the Republican Alliance for Integrity and Reform and The Lincoln Project. Please check the real facts, consult your head, heart and "better angels" and vote this year.