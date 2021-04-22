Letter: Better systems than ranked-choice voting

Re: April 10 editorial, "Virginia Republicans embrace ranked-choice voting (at least for now)."
Firstly, I applaud the Republican Party of Virginia for moving beyond our current simple plurality voting method. The Fairfax Democratic Committee also used RCV for a recent straw poll they conducted. Don't let anyone tell you that ranked-choice voting is worse than Plurality. I encourage localities to consider trying it out.
That being said, there are better methods. The simplest among them being Approval Voting (AV). The key difference between Plurality and AV is being able to vote for more than one candidate. Ballots would look the same as they do today, with the exception being in the instructions, indicating that one can (and is encouraged to) vote for more than one candidate.
What are the benefits of AV? The primary advantage is no more vote splitting. If you like two candidates, vote for both. Or as many as you like. Because each candidate's approval-tally is independent of the others, there are no spoiler candidates. This would be especially helpful in the upcoming Lt. Governor election, because there are seven candidates, last I checked.
What are the drawbacks of AV? Arguably, it does not go far enough in terms of representing voters' preferences of the candidates. With regards to RCV, it does not allow voters to show degree of preference.
Why not choose RCV? RCV eliminates vote splitting, but not necessarily the spoiler effect. This probably sounds incorrect; Aren't vote splitting and the spoiler effect the same? Under Plurality, yes, vote splitting is what causes spoilers, hence the perceived connection. A spoiler candidate is a non-winning candidate whose presence in the election changes the outcome. RCV, unfortunately, does not prevent this. Another issue with RCV is ballot exhaustion. If you do not rank enough/all candidates, your ballot may be exhausted of preferences before the tallying is complete. This is not an issue with AV, because all approvals are summed in one step. Don't get me wrong, if your only option is RCV, go for it. But there are better systems, and I encourage you to look into them.
Brian Stephenson, Salem