Letter: Better systems than ranked-choice voting

Why not choose RCV? RCV eliminates vote splitting, but not necessarily the spoiler effect. This probably sounds incorrect; Aren't vote splitting and the spoiler effect the same? Under Plurality, yes, vote splitting is what causes spoilers, hence the perceived connection. A spoiler candidate is a non-winning candidate whose presence in the election changes the outcome. RCV, unfortunately, does not prevent this. Another issue with RCV is ballot exhaustion. If you do not rank enough/all candidates, your ballot may be exhausted of preferences before the tallying is complete. This is not an issue with AV, because all approvals are summed in one step. Don't get me wrong, if your only option is RCV, go for it. But there are better systems, and I encourage you to look into them.