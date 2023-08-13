When an anti-LGBTQ+ conservative tells you they are “protecting children,” ask them whose children are you protecting, and from what?

Conservative Christians are ramping up attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, and use “protecting children,” as an excuse to justify their discrimination.

The premise of this seems to be that just existing as someone LGBTQ+ is to endanger children.

This is nothing more than political propaganda and rhetoric used in their attempts to turn public opinion in favor of their wanting to enshrine discrimination into law.

Beware the wolf in sheep’s clothing. Appearing to be concerned parents, or caring about children, is a guise used to manipulate you into believing that this is something more than a social conservative political movement.

Falsely claiming that drag queens and transgender men and women are “pedophiles” or that simply being gay is salacious, is a fearmongering tactic used to manipulate you into supporting their cause.

Don’t believe them. Instead, I invite you to get to know someone transgendered, or talk to a drag queen. It’s less likely you will fear someone you know and like.

Simply saying the words I am gay, or I am transgendered, is never about sex. Reducing my identity as a gay man to being about sex, or my relationship to my husband of 36 years as being nothing more than a sexual perversion, is a way of dehumanizing and demeaning.

Relationships require love, devotion, commitment, and hard work. No one stays together for 36 years for the sex.

Beware the wolf in sheep’s clothing. This is not about protecting children, this is about a political movement that seeks to enshrine discrimination into law by denying transgendered men and women the right to exist, refusing to allow people the right to free speech and artistic expression, and perhaps, reversing marriage equality.

Scott Johnson, Roanoke