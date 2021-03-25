Letter: Bias in reporting

Re: The Roanoke Times, Feb. 20, "Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push."

If you ever wanted an example of how insidious implicit bias is, look no farther than this piece by AP author Carolyn Thompson. Here are three examples from this article. First, in referring to a mother who will keep some of her children home and send others to school, Thompson wrote: "…said Snape, who is Black."

Second, Thomspon referred to Christina Maley Higley who wants schools to completely reopen….no race stated.

Third, is an opinion by "…Keri Rodrigues, a Latina mother…".

Neither the author nor any of the editors or copywriters saw this as odd. If it doesn't matter what race Higley is, why should it matter what race Snape and Rodrigues are?

The sad part of this is that no one saw this as an inequity. If it mattered that Snape and Rodrigues were women of color, it should have mattered that Higley was white.

In addition, the author thought it was important to note how many children Snape and Rodrigues had but made no mention of Higley's children.