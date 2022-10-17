Letter: Biden Administration is bungling inflation

Seventy percent of Americans are seeking additional work to combat inflation, according to more than 1,000 full-time, part-time and unemployed workers evaluated by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform, in September.

Moreover, according to research, 85% of Americans said that they had altered their spending habits because of high inflation, 72% say that it has influenced how they view their job, and 57% have been seeking new or complementary roles over the past year.

The Biden Administration’s economic illiteracy is astounding. The renowned late economist Milton Friedman defined inflation in the simplest of terms that anyone could easily understand: “In the modern world, inflation is a printing press phenomenon ... The cure for inflation is simple to state but hard to implement. Just as an excessive increase in the quantity of money is the one and only important cause of inflation, so a reduction in the rate of monetary growth is the only cure for inflation.”

Yet the administration continues to pass legislation with large needless spending measures that further worsen high inflation. Deutsche Bank’s latest client survey showed that 90% of those surveyed expect a U.S. recession toward the end of 2023, which is up from just 35% in their December survey. What is shifting is that it’s beginning to look increasingly like a 2022 issue and not a 2023 one. This is dangerous due to the fact that the Fed is not finished with inflation. And by then, the economy will be in a deep recession.

Audrey Sightler, Farmville