Letter: Biden has accomplished plenty

What’s President Biden accomplished in his first 19 months? Ignore the lame criticism targeting him from the right-wing Republicans. Some of Biden’s accomplishments:

According to Bloomberg, the economy under Biden has passed benchmarks in both economic growth and job growth: Unemployment lowest in five decades, including at any time under the failed former 45th president; and, the U.S. regained all jobs lost during the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan: PASSED — saved the economy from, and fought, the COVID pandemic. It’s been called "the most significant piece of progressive legislation in a generation."

The Infrastructure Bill: PASSED — the largest investment in U.S. infrastructure in generations and something no other president has gotten done.

CHIPS: PASSED — the largest government investment and incentives to support U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and supply chain security.

The Burn Pit Bill, initially blocked by Republicans: PASSED — one of the most substantial veterans’ assistance measures passed in a generation.

The Inflation Reduction Act: PASSED — the largest investment to fight climate change the country has ever made. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce the deficit by $300 billion without raising taxes a penny on income less than $400,000 a year.

Included are taxes on emissions, unprecedented investment in green energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax, a cap on insulin prices and now would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Oh, and Biden finally ended our presence in Afghanistan, and last week, ordered the elimination of the terrorist and mastermind of 9/11, Ayman al-Zawahiri — wanted for two decades.

What about Trump?

Shut down the government for six weeks.

Fawned and groveled at the feet of Putin in Helsinki.

Alienated allies worldwide.

Separated small children from their parents.

Signed a $1.7 trillion tax break for corporations and wealthiest Americans.

Denied losing the presidential election, fueling an insurrection with “Stop the Steal” rhetoric.

During his four years play-acting as president, he spent 307 days, almost a year, golfing. The total is likely to be the most golf outings of any president in history. Finally he exceeded expectations.

S.A. Miller, Hardy