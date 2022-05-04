 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden has done nothing positive

My response to the article by Mary Clare Jalonick ["House panel's possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes," April 2] in the paper about the six crimes that could be attributed to Donald Trump is left wing propaganda.

The person who all six of these crimes could be assigned to is the current president, "Uncle" Joe Biden.

He has yet to do anything positive for the America he professes to represent.

He is destroying this whole world with the advice he is receiving from his left-leaning buddies.

Edward Hayes, Christiansburg 

