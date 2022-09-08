Letter: Biden has made a mess

To be a Democrat now, they have to lie 100% of the time about at least 90% of the stuff they are doing, and the "LIVs" (low-information voters) that support them are either willfully blind or (what?).

Just take a look into this new $730 billion monster they just put through and claim it will “reduce inflation.” It is going to make EVERYTHING even worse!

This $300-plus billion for their “green-energy” is going to add to all of our electricity costs, and these dollars should have gone to help beef up our military. China has already grown so powerful that they are pushing us around at will, we now see. Their military is a “killing machine,” and not at all worried about what “pronoun” to call someone.

If the American people vote for them in November, or ever again even, we cannot possibly survive as a free and prosperous nation, and don’t deserve to!

I ask anyone who supported Biden in 2020 to tell the rest of us even one way America is better off in the 19 months since he became president? It has been a spectacular decline in every way that I can see. We are trapped in a terrible and very dangerous mess!

Frank Ellis, Roanoke