Letter: Biden is a man of miracles

The dreadful certainty that has kept America safe in the nuclear age is the unquestioned assumption the American president would not hesitate to order an immediate counter strike against any nation that launched nuclear missiles against us.

That’s why it is very disturbing that a group of Democrat congressmen want to take away from President Biden the sole authority to launch a nuclear strike.

Do they doubt Biden’s mental ability to assess an attack situation and make an immediate decision to launch or not?

More frightening, do the leaders of North Korea, Iran, Russia and an increasingly bellicose China entertain the same doubt?

Biden’s disaster at the Mexican border, his ongoing destruction of America’s energy independence, his spending America into bankruptcy, and his burdening the military with his insane transgender obsession are certainly bad enough. But that his own party would doubt his ability as commander in chief to keep America safe from nuclear attack should keep us all awake at night. It reveals the true disaster that befell America when Biden was elected president.