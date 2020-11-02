Letter: Biden is our only hope

President Trump frequently repeats his campaign slogan “make America great again,” but his actions show deep disdain for the U.S. Constitution and governmental structure, laws, and institutions it envisions. He has violated most constitutional provisions and legislation limiting presidential power such as prohibition of foreign aid for personal advancement and using the position for financial gain.

But most damaging is his erosion of the separation-of-powers constitutional provision, which weakens the checks and balances intended to prevent over-centralization of decision-making power. He attacks congressional authority by demonizing Democrat members and reducing independent action by Republican members through bullying and threats. He meddles in judicial proceedings.

Trump’s own administration is a model of single-person decision-making. His intolerance of dissenting opinion makes unflagging loyalty the primary qualification for presidential appointments. In explaining why a top position had remained vacant, he stated that vacancy was not a problem because he is the only one who matters. He denigrates or removes agency personnel and advisors in such areas as law enforcement, intelligence gathering, and science who disagree with him.