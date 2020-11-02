Letter: Biden is our only hope

President Trump frequently repeats his campaign slogan “make America great again,” but his actions show deep disdain for the U.S. Constitution and governmental structure, laws, and institutions it envisions. He has violated most constitutional provisions and legislation limiting presidential power such as prohibition of foreign aid for personal advancement and using the position for financial gain.
But most damaging is his erosion of the separation-of-powers constitutional provision, which weakens the checks and balances intended to prevent over-centralization of decision-making power. He attacks congressional authority by demonizing Democrat members and reducing independent action by Republican members through bullying and threats. He meddles in judicial proceedings.
Trump’s own administration is a model of single-person decision-making. His intolerance of dissenting opinion makes unflagging loyalty the primary qualification for presidential appointments. In explaining why a top position had remained vacant, he stated that vacancy was not a problem because he is the only one who matters. He denigrates or removes agency personnel and advisors in such areas as law enforcement, intelligence gathering, and science who disagree with him.
Centralization of power in a single person is always dangerous but of special concern in Trump’s case. He has little understanding or appreciation of science. He has limited regard for facts and makes public statements containing a mix of factual information, distortion, and outright fabrication.
The reason why Trump acts in such a destructive manner is his flawed character created by an upbringing that emphasized personal advancement over other values such as honesty, integrity, and empathy for others while encouraging an inflated self-image as he was groomed to head his father’s financial empire. His actions show that he places his personal ambitions ahead of the nation’s welfare.
Trump’s reelection would accelerate his already significant damage to U.S. governance. The Democrat alternative is not without concern; the tilt toward socialism and other policy flaws raise substantial issues. But considering Trump’s continuing attack on the foundations of American democracy, together with his monumental mismanagement of issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is the only hope if we are to avoid national disaster on a grand scale.
William Cox, Blacksburg
