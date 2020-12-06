 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden promised to be a President for all Americans
Letter: Biden promised to be a President for all Americans

Although I realize that everyone is entitled to their opinion and The Roanoke Times is responsible for printing a diverse selection of letters to the editor, they are also responsible for editorial review. Sunday, Nov. 22, a letter from Ernie Hilliker, "Voters screwed up," was one opinion that should never have seen the light of day. Name calling, hateful and divisive language, Trump propaganda and scare tactics serve no useful purpose.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to be an American President, not just a single party President. Let’s give him a chance and not continue to highlight in the media the divisive language absent of any factual evidence.

Janis and Gary Erickson, Huddleston

 

