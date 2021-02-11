Letter: Biden should prioritize combating climate change

The new president has been sworn into office. For the sake of Virginians like myself – and people everywhere – I urge the Biden-Harris administration to prioritize ambitious action combating climate change.

The climate crisis is making extreme weather more dangerous. I witnessed the devastation caused by Hurricanes Rita and Ike firsthand while living in Houston. After moving to Roanoke a decade ago, I believed that I would be safe from terrifying and costly extreme weather; but I was mistaken. Derechos – a fast-moving group of concentrated thunderstorms – have continuously pummeled my home in the mountains, killing sacred 300-year-old trees in my yard. Hail storms have destroyed every roof in my neighborhood. These weather events are intensified by climate change, and they will only worsen if we fail to act.

According to NOAA, 2020 was the warmest year on record. Extreme weather and climate-related disasters inflicted $95 billion in damages in the U.S. – killing 262 people and injuring many more.