Biden showed wise leadership

Earlier this month, a Chinese balloon approached the United States from the West Coast and proceeded to cross the country before exiting toward the east. The balloon was eventually shot down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean.

Republican hacks were quick to politicize the handling of the situation. When the balloon was first spotted, it was reported to President Joe Biden, who ordered it to be shot down. The military advised him that it wouldn’t be wise to shoot it down over populated areas due to the possibility of human injury or property damage from the falling materials.

Unlike Donald Trump, President Biden didn’t profess to know everything. Unlike Donald Trump, President Biden didn’t claim that he “knew more ... than the generals!” Unlike Donald Trump, President Biden didn’t confess to be a military expert. President Biden took the advice of his experts and advisers, instructing them to shoot down the object as soon as it was safely possible. Unlike Donald Trump, President Biden trusted the wisdom and judgment of his experts.

In a situation that called for calm, reasonable, informed decision-making, President Biden showed that he was not an egotistical, self-centered “stable genius.” Thank God for commonsense leadership!

George E. Wilson Jr., Roanoke