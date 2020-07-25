Letter: Biden will be elected in November
0 comments

Letter: Biden will be elected in November

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

"Broken promises and empty words," Roanoke Times, June 26, commentary by Jack Wilson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. Mr. Wilson accuses Joe Biden of hiding in his basement, avoiding important election issues. What are the issues Jack? Is it invalidating affordable healthcare, cutting funding for public education, eliminating food programs for children, cutting Medicaid, eliminating environmental protections, more corporate welfare and another free ride for the wealthy. What about Trump's catastrophic failure to manage the COVID-19 pandemic? It's a national emergency that required national leadership...Trump choked and blamed everybody but himself and the Russians. Maybe Trump's brain doesn't understand science or recognize common sense. Trump doesn't wear a mask, Joe Biden does. Who wins that argument Jack?

Mr. Wilson twists the facts about Biden's relationship with Black Americans. On June 1, Biden attended a Black Lives Matter event in Delaware and offered support. On June 9, the BLM protesters forced Trump to hide in his bunker. The official newspaper of the KKK, The Crusader, supported Trump in 2016. Trump's campaign publicly rejected their support but the Klan likes Trump for a reason. The American Nazi party spokesman, Rocky Suhayda, said, "Trump offers a real opportunity to build a white nationalist movement in America."

Mr. Wilson criticizes Joe Biden's refusal to release University of Delaware personnel records regarding accusations made by Tara Reade. What about Trump's payoff to hide his debauchery with a porn star, and a Playboy Bunny? What about the Access Hollywood tape, grabbing woman's genitals or his treasonous love affair with Vladimir Putin? Biden has faithfully served the American people for 44 years and EARNED the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump earned a bowling trophy and tried to give himself the Medal of Honor.

Joe Biden will be elected in November because he's not Donald Trump. America has had enough of an idiot pretending to be president. His arrogance, greed, insults, treason, racism, persecution and contempt for the rule of law has redefined the Republican party. The majority of Virginians don't trust Republicans anymore....broken promises and empty words.

KEN WILSON

MARTINSVILLE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: If Biden were president

Have you thought about what life would be like with Joe Biden as president? To start, you know the Democrats won't let him run the show. Who w…

Letters

Letter: Priorities!

Of course black lives matter. All lives matter. I do dare to suggest that a couple of ways we are currently demonstrating this be examined.

Letters

Letter: Dear World

Our present problems are not a matter of skin color but of heart condition. Sin in the individual heart always results in hatred, strife and a…

Letters

Letter: Trump coverage

What a bitter irony: Non-stop, gee-whiz coverage by the corporate TV media helped elect Trump: it was an easy-to-get story, easy to follow up …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News