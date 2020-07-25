Letter: Biden will be elected in November

"Broken promises and empty words," Roanoke Times, June 26, commentary by Jack Wilson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. Mr. Wilson accuses Joe Biden of hiding in his basement, avoiding important election issues. What are the issues Jack? Is it invalidating affordable healthcare, cutting funding for public education, eliminating food programs for children, cutting Medicaid, eliminating environmental protections, more corporate welfare and another free ride for the wealthy. What about Trump's catastrophic failure to manage the COVID-19 pandemic? It's a national emergency that required national leadership...Trump choked and blamed everybody but himself and the Russians. Maybe Trump's brain doesn't understand science or recognize common sense. Trump doesn't wear a mask, Joe Biden does. Who wins that argument Jack?
Mr. Wilson twists the facts about Biden's relationship with Black Americans. On June 1, Biden attended a Black Lives Matter event in Delaware and offered support. On June 9, the BLM protesters forced Trump to hide in his bunker. The official newspaper of the KKK, The Crusader, supported Trump in 2016. Trump's campaign publicly rejected their support but the Klan likes Trump for a reason. The American Nazi party spokesman, Rocky Suhayda, said, "Trump offers a real opportunity to build a white nationalist movement in America."
Mr. Wilson criticizes Joe Biden's refusal to release University of Delaware personnel records regarding accusations made by Tara Reade. What about Trump's payoff to hide his debauchery with a porn star, and a Playboy Bunny? What about the Access Hollywood tape, grabbing woman's genitals or his treasonous love affair with Vladimir Putin? Biden has faithfully served the American people for 44 years and EARNED the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump earned a bowling trophy and tried to give himself the Medal of Honor.
Joe Biden will be elected in November because he's not Donald Trump. America has had enough of an idiot pretending to be president. His arrogance, greed, insults, treason, racism, persecution and contempt for the rule of law has redefined the Republican party. The majority of Virginians don't trust Republicans anymore....broken promises and empty words.
KEN WILSON
MARTINSVILLE
