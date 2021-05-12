Letter: Biden won, move on

RE: “A grim tale” (letter) published April 21,

Reality is Trump ran so many companies into bankruptcy that it proves he is not good at biz. No one tapped his phone. His family had no experience to be assigned positions in his administration, none.

He lost world respect. Becoming friends with the enemy and turning out trusted friends into enemies. So if you being friends with N. Korea leader and Putin put this country back at the bottom of the pile.

He was impeached as he trounced on the Constitution and then incited a riot. Republicans were afraid to vote for the impeachment. Cowards all but a few.

He donated a minuscule salary and took millions from the government. Go figure you think this is good.

You are the problem in America. It was a virus, not an orient virus. Again racist comments from Trump.

Hunter Biden had no illegal dealing, it was brought up by a bad lawyer with fake laptop.

They were not 'concerned citizens' as you say, they were terrorists trying to overthrow the government. They were all Trump supporters. They posted their feelings and beliefs on social media for everyone to see.