Letter: Biden won, move on

RE: “A grim tale” (letter) published April 21,
Reality is Trump ran so many companies into bankruptcy that it proves he is not good at biz. No one tapped his phone. His family had no experience to be assigned positions in his administration, none.
He lost world respect. Becoming friends with the enemy and turning out trusted friends into enemies. So if you being friends with N. Korea leader and Putin put this country back at the bottom of the pile.
He was impeached as he trounced on the Constitution and then incited a riot. Republicans were afraid to vote for the impeachment. Cowards all but a few.
He donated a minuscule salary and took millions from the government. Go figure you think this is good.
You are the problem in America. It was a virus, not an orient virus. Again racist comments from Trump.
Hunter Biden had no illegal dealing, it was brought up by a bad lawyer with fake laptop.
They were not 'concerned citizens' as you say, they were terrorists trying to overthrow the government. They were all Trump supporters. They posted their feelings and beliefs on social media for everyone to see.
No votes magically appeared. Law made it so absentee ballots were counted after, the election isn't over until all votes are counted. Absentee ballots expansion saved lives.
Trump incited that riot. You can say what you want, we know what we heard.
The Republicans in charge said the election was the most safe in history, but, you ignore facts as always. There was no evidence of fraud as proved by many loses in court.
Votes have historically come in after the night of voting. Military vote by absentee and Don the con and his family all voted absentee.
You want the 85 million people that voted against Trump to be annulled, go figure.
President Biden changed bad decisions Trump made, thank God!
Gas went up because it is summer, it happens every year.
You say Republicans won two years later, but, then lost four years later. You don't mention that.
You are typical Republican, name calling is what you know. Biden WON. Move on!
Gilbert Collins, Roanoke