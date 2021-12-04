Letter: Biden's offer of compensation to illegal immigrants a travesty

I am outraged that President Biden is even considering paying illegal immigrants $450,000 or more. Did I mention that those people are in this country illegally? They are illegal aliens, having sneaked into the country illegally, not U.S. citizens, and as such have no rights in our justice system.

I get it that they wanted to make a better life for themselves, just as our ancestors did. Fine, apply to enter the country legally, just as our ancestors did. There’s a process for entering our country, which the illegal aliens chose to ignore, flaunt the laws and sneak in. How many decades would it take the average American taxpayer to save at least $450,000? But yet President Biden wants to pay them off with our hard-earned tax dollars.

Not only that, but he has shifted the wrong-headed compensation determination task to the DOJ. So he, an elected official, has abdicated his duty to protect our national treasure to a department of unelected bureaucrats to determine how our tax dollars are squandered. If this ridiculous plan is implemented, he has opened the flood gates even further for illegals to swamp our borders. He’s effectively saying “Come to America, the land of milk and honey and free taxpayer money. Come and get it!”