Letter: Biden's promised revolution

The rioting, looting, and anarchy preceding an election, or transfer of power, is not unprecedented. Nor is the vitriol and dislike for the leader being deposed, unusual. We certainly should not be surprised when rampant lawlessness alarms citizens about their well-being and safety. But current terrorism, sponsored by Democrats, and their surrogates, due to systemic hatred of President Trump, is not only disgraceful but inexplicable!

Ironically, this chaos follows the “script” of the Bolsheviks‘ takeover of power in Russia in 1917. Comrade Lenin was leader of this revolution, and mayhem, rioting and chaos prevailed throughout Russia. It was a revolution to transform Russia, from Tzars to Communism. Sound familiar?

It should, because that’s all Progressive Dems have been talking about — Russia, Russia, Russia. For three years it was Trump/Russia collusion, which Mueller could not find, and proved to be a hoax. Then there was Bernie, and the squad pushing socialism/Marxism, which took Ol’ Joe farther left. Then Biden and his handlers, described their campaign as a revolution, to “transform America,” from its founding.