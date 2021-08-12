Letter: Biden's quest for a plausible scheme

Ever since Biden’s campaign and election to the presidency, he has been obsessed with building family wealth.
It almost seems as if Ol’ Joe and Hunter believe the family is entitled to the millions they seek! Joe has always claimed that he has never attended a “family” business meeting, but recently discovered photos prove that’s not true.
“Whistle blower” Tony Bobulinski, chosen by the Bidens to run the Chinese Family Investment “Business”, said it was a scam to “launder money” from day one. There was no office, business plan or even product. Mr. “B” tells how he asked a family member, “how you gonna get away with such an obvious scam?” His answer— “plausible deniability.”
The Obama administration’s "ethics chief,” Walter Shaub called Hunter’s new “art scheme,” “a perfect mechanism for funneling bribes, by selling artwork to anonymous buyers." Who knew?!?
Most of us remember that Biden was elected as a “unifier.” He has been anything but. He has sought to divide as president. His outreach to Black Lives Matter and antifa has created nothing but chaos and lawlessness. But, it serves him well to hide and distract from his illegal attempt to build family wealth.
Biden’s “handlers,” Bernie Sanders, AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] and the squad, will do anything to stay in power. They open our borders, have Ol’ Joe make outrageous and inflammable charges that Republicans' efforts to encourage voter IDs is the worst thing to happen to minorities since Jim Crow and the Civil War. Apparently they fear Trump’s gains with minorities in the last election.
Let’s hope that Hunter and Joe’s art scheme draws a little more scrutiny this time, than did Ukraine’s Burisma — ‘Lest this becomes a “possible dream.” We really do not care how smart or artistic Hunter is because we know there are two systems of justice in the U.S. — one for those in government and another for those not — as we learned with Comey’s FBI.
As for Democrats and Ol’ Joe, a bit of Horace Greeley wisdom is suggested — “the darkest hour of any man’s life is when he sits down to plan how to get money, without earning it.”
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville