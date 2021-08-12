Letter: Biden's quest for a plausible scheme

Ever since Biden’s campaign and election to the presidency, he has been obsessed with building family wealth.

It almost seems as if Ol’ Joe and Hunter believe the family is entitled to the millions they seek! Joe has always claimed that he has never attended a “family” business meeting, but recently discovered photos prove that’s not true.

“Whistle blower” Tony Bobulinski, chosen by the Bidens to run the Chinese Family Investment “Business”, said it was a scam to “launder money” from day one. There was no office, business plan or even product. Mr. “B” tells how he asked a family member, “how you gonna get away with such an obvious scam?” His answer— “plausible deniability.”

The Obama administration’s "ethics chief,” Walter Shaub called Hunter’s new “art scheme,” “a perfect mechanism for funneling bribes, by selling artwork to anonymous buyers." Who knew?!?

Most of us remember that Biden was elected as a “unifier.” He has been anything but. He has sought to divide as president. His outreach to Black Lives Matter and antifa has created nothing but chaos and lawlessness. But, it serves him well to hide and distract from his illegal attempt to build family wealth.