 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Big tech hypocrisy
0 comments

Letter: Big tech hypocrisy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My mother had a poem for most of life’s situations. A favorite was:

Fools names and faces

Always appear

In public places

The left’s Twitterati and big tech are daily reminders.

Thanks, mom. Give my regards to your new inductee Rush Limbaugh.

Paul Boyenga, Daleville

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What is an emergency?

If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergen…

Letters

Letter: Not my fault I got sick

In the middle of November, as a nurse I contracted COVID from my patient and as a result signed up for unemployment benefits and haven’t recei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert