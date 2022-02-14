Letter: Bill would help prostate cancer patients

For many men and their families in the United States, prostate cancer looms large.

The American Cancer Society estimates that well over a quarter-million American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 alone. It is also one of the most deadly — prostate cancer is the second-highest cause of cancer-related death in men.

For Virginians, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 7,000 new cases of prostate cancer in Virginia and nearly 1,000 men are expected to die from the disease this year, making it one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer in the state.

But there is hope. As with other cancers, prostate cancer is almost always 100% survivable if caught early, with the survival rate plunging the later it is detected. That is why early detection and screening are so vital, especially for high-risk groups such as African Americans, veterans and people with a family history of prostate cancer. However, studies show that even a small financial cost for cancer screenings can be a barrier for some to getting screened.

As of now, such financial costs exist for too many Virginian men. This has to change, which is why I am so grateful for House Bill 477, brought forth by Del. Terry Austin.

HB 477 would ensure that all health insurance plans in the state fully cover the cost of prostate cancer screenings for vulnerable men.

On behalf of the thousands of Virginian men and their families who have been affected by prostate cancer, I am deeply appreciative of Del. Austin’s leadership on this issue. If HB 477 can be passed during this session, it will undoubtedly lead to countless Virginian lives being saved.

Ali Manson, Alexandria