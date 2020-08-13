Letter: Black Lives Matter

After reading the compelling and well written letter by Joyce Hill ("Statues must come down," July 5), I felt the need to write this letter. My first relative in Virginia was a great, great,…great-grandfather, Edward Maxey Sr. There are documented court records placing him in Virginia (one of eight persons imported by William Byrd) by the 24th of March, 1691. His son, Edward Jr. and wife, Susannah appear to have arrived sometime prior to 1700. The next existing court record is in Henrico County in 1720 when Edward Maxey was paid 100 pounds of tobacco for one wolf’s head killed by his Negroes. The will of Walter Maxey, Edward Jr.'s son, shows that he was a very prosperous land and slave owner. My great-grandfather was Preston Maxey. He is listed on the roster of the 151st Virginia Militia organized in Mercer County as part of the Confederate Army. My grandmother descended from the Fitzpatricks who arrived at Meadows of Goose Creek with seven slaves and their children. This history of my family does not make me proud, but instead, ashamed. It makes me sick to think my great-grandparents thought it was acceptable to own another person. I agree with Joyce Hill when she wrote that removing a statue simply removes a symbol of a time in our history that we allowed people to actually own people.
I graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1966. I believe it was one of the first integrated classes in the Roanoke County School System. I hope this letter will be read by some of my former Black classmates and co-workers. What my ancestors helped create, and it still exists, is systemic racism. I admit that over the years I haven’t been the type of friend I should have been with my Black colleagues. I hope when this pandemic is over that I can reconnect with some of them. One thing I do know is that Black Lives Matter and the statues should come down. I also believe that anybody who has ancestors like mine should not feel proud but should support reparations for descendants of the slaves who helped build this country.
WOODROW MAXEY WIMMER
SALEM
