Letter: Blacksburg, vote do the right thing

In its current form, my neighbors and I largely do not support the effort for two main reasons. The three-story apartment complex does not fit the unique mold and features of our community. The dense increase of traffic at that location will not be sustainable.

There are some who want to make this fight about affordable housing. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Our concerns are real and unfortunately have largely been ignored by our town’s leadership. While affordable housing in Blacksburg is a valid concern and should be addressed, this is not the project to meet those needs. The town of Blacksburg is causing unnecessary tension among the community members by ignoring the small town atmosphere in that neighborhood and ignoring the traffic concerns for that particular area. There’s still time to do the right thing. And I hope the town of Blacksburg does so.