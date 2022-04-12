Letter: Blame for war belongs squarely on Russia

In a commentary published April 3 [“U.S. must acknowledge fault in Ukraine invasion, pursue peace”], Cynthia Munley sought to set us straight as to the real instigator of the tragedy underway in Ukraine.

In her mind the United States is responsible for the destruction and bloodshed that the world is witnessing.

We need no further evidence of this misplaced blame than to read her statement: “The U.S. bears major responsibility for the current bloodshed.”

Other proclamations by Munley, such as “the U.S. is the world’s unsurpassed provocateur” and “the criminality of the U.S. national security establishment” testifies to a viewpoint that is warped, uninformed and inhuman!

With her background as an educator, I am surprised that her arguments embrace nothing more than the childhood excuse that “Johnny made me do it!”

No Munley, “Johnny” did not make Russian military units lay waste to Mariupol.

No, “Johnny” did not make Russian soldiers shoot an unarmed civilian as he exited his car with arms raised.

No, “Johnny” did not make Russian soldiers shoot civilians in Bucha en masse, including some with hands tied behind their backs.

Lastly, “Johnny” is not responsible for how Russia feels with respect to its sacrifice during World War II.

In closing, I ask Munley the same questions that Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked in a televised address on Sunday night: “I want the mothers of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of dead people in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel. What did they do? Why where they killed? What did a man who rode a bicycle down the street do? Why did you try to kill ordinary peaceful people in an ordinary peaceful city? Why were women strangled after their earrings were pulled out of their ears? How is it possible to rape women and kill them in front of their children, making fun of their bodies even after they died? Why did they crush people’s bodies with tanks? What did the Ukrainian city of Bucha do to Russia?”

This last question is the most salient one.

Stated another way, what did Bucha do to Russia and what did Russia do to Bucha?

The answer is clear and unambiguous.

Stephen Stafford, Fairlawn