Letter: Blame it on currency shortage

In response to the letter to the editor why discriminate against cash customers? (Aug. 21) Walmart is not the only retail company that was or is doing this. Kroger is doing this also. Kroger is now charging a fee to get cash back at their machines.
The reason any retail company began limiting cash only purchases is because apparently the United States of America has, once again, a currency shortage.
TINA HEDRICK
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!