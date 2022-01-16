Letter: Blaming the other guy is dividing the country

In response to Dick Bauman's comments on Jan. 7: Polling results are published to reinforce the poll taker's views. Accuracy of the poll is not important. Check out the 2016 presidential polls if you don't believe that to be true.

My questions for Bauman are: How much was democracy in danger in 2016 when Trump was elected and Democratic supporters rioted, and again when BLM and Antifa rioters destroyed, maimed, killed and defied all governmental authority, seemingly with some Democratic support?

The Democrats, because of their poor policies, know their time in office and control of the government is coming to an end.

So what do they do? They declare the Republicans are going to steal the election, even before they lose. Same accusations made by Trump after he lost, not before.

Our democracy is in danger as long as we as citizens continue to blame the other guy for all our problems.

How about not cherry-picking one failure, being honest with yourself, and sharing the blame for many failures and our few successes.

The orchestrators of our failures not acknowledging them and taking responsibility is what is dividing our nation.

Bruce Altizer, Fairlawn