Letter: Board should lead by example

I was disappointed to observe Jamie Bond's (District D) black-lace face-mask at this week's Montgomery Public Schools school board meeting. Ms. Bond's lips and nostrils were visible on camera through the sheer fabric which was, no doubt, totally ineffective at containing the spread of potentially infectious viral particles as she spoke.

Ms. Bond's choice of mask put every other member of the Board and the audience at risk. It was an irresponsible and inappropriate example for our students and teachers who are being asked to wear masks.

I understand that there are many among us who believe the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, to be a hoax. Regardless of whatever beliefs Ms. Bond may hold, it is her responsibility to lead by example and to adhere to both the spirit and the letter of the guidelines to which our students and teachers are held.

It does not matter if she only donned her lace mask once she was seated and socially distanced. It does not matter if the mask was lined with some allegedly-transparent-yet-impermeable fabric. The appearance of her skirting rules intended to protect everyone there is damage enough.