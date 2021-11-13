Letter: Bob Good, have you no decency?

This letter is addressed to Bob Good: You just voted against your constituents by voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. You and your local cohort Morgan Griffith do not want our infrastructure repaired and modernized. You don't want rural broadband or dangerous roads like Interstate 81 upgraded. You and Morgan voted against the certification of the election even after the insurrection. You voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police that were protecting you and your fellow congressmen on Jan. 6th. I just got a postcard from you that said you support our police? Not good Bob. "Have you no decency sir?"