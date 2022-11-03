Letter: Bob Good is unashamedly pro-life

I am writing as a supporter of Rep. Bob Good in Virginia’s congressional 5th District race.

As a congressman, Bob has supported many pieces of legislation that have been beneficial to the safety and well-being of Virginians, both economically and morally. Bob’s opponent, Josh Throneburg, supports a number of policies that I believe will be harmful to Virginia and America as a whole if he were to be elected and his policies adopted.

Josh is an outspoken supporter of abortion. He advocates for passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would result in a massive increase in abortions in Virginia and in the country. I believe that abortion is immoral and equivalent to murder because, from the moment of conception, every life has value. Abortion undermines the value of human life, and Josh Throneburg’s policies would aid this horrendous act.

Mr. Good is unashamedly pro-life, and he does not support abortion under any circumstances.

Electing Josh Throneburg would be detrimental to the health of Virginia and the country. Every Virginian in the 5th District should cast their vote in support of Bob Good on Nov. 8.

Ben Conerd, Farmville