Letter: Bob Good stands in the way of democracy

Fifth District Congressman Bob Good has the distinction of being one of 21 Congressional representatives who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the brave men and women of the Capitol and Metropolitan D.C. police departments who risked life and injury defending the members of Congress against a violent insurgency on Jan. 6.

While the measure passed, Good has shamefully failed to post or explain any reason supporting his vote, either on his website or from his office. Mr. Good also has the distinction of being the only member of Virginia’s Congressional delegation who voted “No” on this measure, showing how far outside the bounds of decency his actions extend.

After being elected to Virginia’s Fifth District, Good took a solemn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

His votes against certifying the 2020 election results, repeated spreading of misinformation, and decision to side against the men and women who defended our government from insurrectionists puts him firmly against the Constitutional oath to defend the United States against domestic enemies.

Good stands in the way of democracy, spreading false claims about the election and defending a member of his staff who was present at the protest.