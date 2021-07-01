Letter: Bob Good's actions are not good

While I have seen letters concerning the Congressional Representative from the 6th District, all seem quiet about our newly elected Representative from the 5th District Bob Good.

If only I were writing to say he has lived up to his name—cliché or not. Alas, his lack of experience and judgment is evident by his votes and actions that are not good.

I don’t rush to judgment, even if the politician is someone I did not vote for. I corresponded directly to Mr. Good by email.

He responded a week later but failed to answer a number of my concerns. In addition, he hinted that he was only interested in the concerns of the “74 million” that voted for the former president.

Going in, he was a believer in the Big Lie, and he sided with those in Congress willing to overturn the votes of people from other states. Why would there only be fraud in the Presidential contest, when many Republicans were elected on the same ballot? Time to take down the Trump 2020 signs.

I wrote to Mr. Good after he voted against the Asian Hate Crime Bill. I simply asked, why? Before I sent the message, I happened to see a photo of him standing next to Marjorie Taylor Greene and her other allies. So, I added a comment expressing my dismay at his alliances.