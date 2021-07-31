Letter: Body cams don't stop police misconduct

Christiansburg is trying to hold police accountable by buying officers body cams, but it won’t work!

Just look up Samuel DuBose and Walter Scott; body cams didn’t keep these obvious examples of police abuse from turning into hung trials.

Even Sean Hannity agrees that Scott didn’t pose a threat when he was shot eight times in the back, but it is just about impossible to get a full jury to agree to prosecute an officer.

And those are only the most obvious examples of police misconduct caught on camera — the ambiguous ones don’t even stand a chance.

The result?

Christiansburg has increased the police budget by $891,781 in a useless gesture that won’t keep our Black community members any safer and comes at a time during this pandemic when so many of us are suffering.

That kind of money needs to go to what works: social services.

Let’s get more health workers out there and focus on shrinking the police budget. Because when an institution rooted in racism is killing those it should protect, you don’t fix it by giving it more money.

Get involved with Virginia Organizing to hold decision makers accountable to the needs of our community.

Jocelyn Hildebrand, Blacksburg