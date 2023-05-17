Many issues prove bigger than border

In a letter to the editor on April 28 it said border security was something that should concern us all. The reason for which concerned drugs.

How drugs get across the border is an important issue. Ships carry a lot of them. I think very few women with children are a threat.

That being said I think the economy is of more concern to me than border security. A short time ago I saw a report on Fox News about border security. It was scary. However, $4 a gallon for gas is scarier.

I feel really concerned for young families with children trying to make ends meet. Food insecurity in this country has increased over the years. We need to be more concerned with that than the people crossing our border.

Recently programs that helped young families were allowed to expire. We need to contact our elected representatives to do what is right. Those programs should be reinstated.

Francis Mathews, Radford