The commentary of James Rosen on April 17 (“Waves of immigrants are common in history”) reminds us of some of the many migrations to these borders throughout history.

He refers to the Irish migration by those that could afford to leave Ireland with the potato famine starting in 1845. Some of their sons served in the Union armies during the Civil War. The Chinese immigrants of the 1850s arrived in California fleeing turmoil at home and hoping for a find of gold. These folks provided much of the labor for the most dangerous jobs during construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. The U.S. has been the beneficiary of many more migrations.

However, there are differences in the “border crisis” of the 21st century and earlier times. We now have deadly fentanyl flowing across our borders — much more deadly than any powdered opium carried by Asians of the past. We now have deadly drug cartels inflicting our cities with more dangerous results than any opium den of long ago.

This is beyond politics and late-night TV hosts laughing about old white guys alarmed by the “browning of America.” It does not matter if whites of European ancestry are a minority here in the last half of this century. It does matter that we leave our grandchildren a civilized society, just as the “greatest generation” left us a prosperous culture after winning World War II.

Border security should unite all concerned Americans of every race and political opinion.

“The test of a moral society is the kind of world it leaves for the children.”

- D. Bonhoeffer.

J.H. Woolwine, Salem