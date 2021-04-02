Letter: Botetourt needs statue to Georgia Meadows

The Roanoke Times March 25 editorial, "Statues of Women That Virginia Needs, suggests ten women who should be recognized with a statue commemorating their remarkable individual accomplishments. And, indeed, each of the ten women certainly deserve lasting recognition. The editorial concludes with the question, “So who else? And who will set these in motion?”

In response to the question here's one: Georgia Rucker Meadows of Botetourt County, born in 1903.

She attended a local elementary school and from there went straight to Virginia Normal and Industrial Institute (now Virginia State University) in Petersburg since high school classes weren’t offered nearby for Blacks. She graduated with a degree in education at the age of 18. From there she attended and earned a masters in education at Columbia University in New York, and studied for a PhD at Harvard University in Massachusetts. Quite an accomplishment for a Black woman from rural Botetourt County during Jim Crow.

With those sterling credentials I’m sure she had many options available for establishing herself as an academic at any number of major institutions. Yet she decided to return home to teach the youth of Botetourt County, first at the segregated schools and continuing after the schools were integrated. She was a school teacher for 48 years.