Letter: Bowers and Moon deserve support

There are two persons deserving the support of Roanokers in this municipal election. And that's the support and vote for David Bowers for Mayor and Stephanie Moon for City Council.

Stephanie and David will work hard to improve our neighborhoods and develop business and economic strategies so that Roanoke can move forward providing the groundwork and foundation for opportunity and success that many want Roanoke to be.

We need to get back to basics and advocate for all of Roanoke. David Bowers and Stephanie Moon will do that. If you haven't voted yet, please explore the options available to you -- early voting, vote by mail or in person by November 3rd.

Mark Petersen, Roanoke