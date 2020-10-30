Letter: Bowers for mayor and Moon for City Council

As voting is already in progress we don’t hear much about our local elections. Everyone seems to complain about city council, at least on social media, that is. Just as predicted that local elections would get lost in the national elections as it has and was one of the largest arguments for not having it in even number of years.
Nothing more could have affected our city more than this irresponsible move on the part of city council and the fact there was little to no input from the citizens.
We need new/old blood and leadership on city council, more than ever in these insanely tumultuous times.
I urge the good people of Roanoke to weigh heavily on who you cast your ballot for and that you please consider supporting David Bowers for Mayor and Stephanie Moon for Council.
I’ve heard and read negative comments about David on social media, but don’t let the past blur the future. Who among us is free from errors and mistakes? I’ve known David for almost a quarter of a century. Who among you do not believe that as we age and mature through life that our past mistakes are our great educators in growing and doing better in what we learned and gained from our past?
Our city is fortunate to have a person who loves and cares about our city as much as David does. Since 2016 we have seen less and less of city council in some of our neighborhoods. They visit us while seeking our vote and once the elections are over we never hear from them again. David is the most friendly, outgoing ambassador for our city we have had since Noel Taylor. Our city is in dire need of his expertise and experience he’ll bring back to our seven time All American City.
We need our former City Clerk, Stephanie Moon, on City Council, over 40 years experience with the city we need her expertise and guidance on council. I’ve never met a more helpful employee who was as responsive and courteous to citizens needs as she was.
E. Duane Howard, Roanoke
