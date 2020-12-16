Letter: Bowers is correct on bus station

David Bowers should have been elected mayor of the City of Roanoke. Following up on his oped regarding the location of the bus station ("Roanoke needs an intermodal hub," Dec. 3) he is absolutely correct. It should stay where it is and be upgraded. It is so wrong to put it in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation that all I can I say is: "Follow. The. Money."
Doris Turvey Hansel, former Director of Administration, Greater Roanoke Transit Authority, Valley Metro
