I am writing this letter in support of Eric Branscom for commonwealth’s attorney of Floyd County. I spent almost 50 years working in the legal system in Southwest Virginia and I have known Eric for more than 25 years. In his eight years serving Floyd County, I’ve seen the hard work and dedication that makes him one the best commonwealth’s attorneys in the state. He has zealously prosecuted drug dealers, child molesters and other heinous criminals.

Just as importantly, he has gone beyond his duties as commonwealth’s attorney by helping establish the successful operation of an adult drug treatment court in Floyd County which gives drug addicts a second chance in life. His work also led to the creation of a mental program within the judicial system to help those in need and an initiative to assist the elderly when they are the victims of a crime.

Since graduating from William and Mary Law School, Eric has worked in Virginia’s criminal justice system for more than 25 years and experienced many jury trials with great success. I can confidently say that he is one of the brightest attorneys that I have had the pleasure of working with.

I urge each and every voter in Floyd County to support Eric Branscom. His education, experience, intelligence and community involvement make him a consummate commonwealth’s attorney. Above all, he is a good man who cares about Floyd County and the community will be in good hands with Eric Branscom in office.

Marcus H. Long Jr., Mooresville, North Carolina